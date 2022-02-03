Buhari felicitates with former labour minister Wogu at 57

President Mohammadu Buhari has described a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu, as a steadfast Nigerian committed to service to his country in different positions.

The president said this in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, when he felicitated with the former minister on his 57 birthday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari wishes the former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu, more years of health and happiness, as he turns 57 on January 29, 2022.

“The President recognises Chief Wogu’s steadfast commitment and service to the country in different positions of leadership and joins family, friends and well-wishers in praying for enduring strength, grace and wisdom to do more for humanity,” the statement said.