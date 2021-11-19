Buhari felicitates with Mala Buni on 54th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, on his 54th birthday.

The president in a congratulatory message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, commended the party chieftain for providing exceptional and visionary leadership at state and national levels.

He particularly noted the role played by Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe, in successfully repositioning the party, with remarkable evidence in increased membership, healthy social atmosphere and exemplary internal democracy.

The president extolled him for inspiring hope in the young and old for a greater and better future for Nigeria by embarking on a historic reconciliation and restitution drive that had strengthened the governing party and positioned it for victories.

He said that the successful conduct of ward, local and state congresses, and build up to the national convention were examples of good leadership qualities of the chairman.

President Buhari also noted the laudable achievements of the Buni-led political team that rekindled hope in members, attracted new members, including key leaders in other parties.

He added that Buni had steadily showed the APC as the most organised, well-structured and fully motivated platform for bringing development to the country.

The president prayed for Buni’s good health, more wisdom and courage to actualise his dreams for the party and the country.