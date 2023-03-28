Buhari flags off Nasarawa oil drilling Ebenyi-A well 

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the oil drilling found in Ebenyi-A well in Obi local government area of Nasarawa state.

Performing the ceremony, Tuesday, President Buhari said the event was in line with the ongoing campaign by his administration for the exploration of crude oil and gas in the nation frontier basins including the Chad Basin.

The president who spoke virtually said the new found oil deposit will create job prosperity for the people of the country.

He appreciated the government and people of Nasarawa state for support and collaboration towards the exploration campaign.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state appreciated federal government and Nigeria National Petroleum Company for the discovery and speeding up the process for the oil drilling in the area.

Governor Sule appealed to the President and NNPC to expedite action for the development of the field.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, expressed optimism that the possible outcome will contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), described the oil discovery as blessing not only to the state but the entire nation.

“The discovery of oil in parts of Nasarawa state brought high hope and expectations from the people having known that it will bring a lot of benefits to the society.

