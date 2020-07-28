Buhari hails AfDB president, Akinwunmi Adesina, on clearance by independent panel



President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on the clearing of all allegations against him by an anonymous group, and further validation of his competence and integrity to lead the institution.The president congratulated the AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of the Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr Adesina’s response.The president commended the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.The president said he believes that the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for AfDB for a period, and serve as impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities, while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

He urged Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office, assuring him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.