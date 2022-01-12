Buhari hails UN Deputy Sec-General Amina Mohammed on reappointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, on her re-appointment for a second term, assuring her of the prayers and support of Nigerians, especially the Federal Executive Council, where she served for some years.

The President also expressed appreciation to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, for the confidence reposed on the former Minister of the Environment, giving her another opportunity to serve the global body and humanity, which further enhances the voice and presence of Nigeria.

The President said Amina Mohammed’s dedication to duty has always been exceptional, and her interest in improving the livelihood of people, through personal and institutional efforts, continues to stand her out, affirming that the UN Deputy Secretary-General remains an inspiration to many women in Nigeria, Africa and the global community.

The President joined the family, friends and associates of the technocrat and diplomat in celebrating the well-deserved re-appointment, wishing her all the best on the next rung of the leadership ladder.