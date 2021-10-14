Buhari has demonstrated uncommon passion for persons with disabilities-Lai

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated uncommon passion for inclusive social protection through the creation of lasting structures and institutions that will outlast his administration.

A statement by the minister’s media aide Segun Adeyemi Thursday, said Alhaji Lai stated this in Abuja at the 2021 FRCN annual lecture with the theme: “The Imperative of Disability Inclusion in National Transformation.”

He said the President’s passion was demonstrated in the creation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to cater for, among others, the vulnerable in the society.

He said the Buhari administration has also created the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), headed by an Executive Secretary from the community of persons with disabilities, Mr. James David Lalu, to formulate and implement policies favourable to persons with disabilities.

“Another significant step came in January 2019 with the ratification of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, which has become a major plank for ensuring inclusive social protection in the country.

“It is instructive to note that in all the various social protection programmes of the present administration, such as the Conditional Cash Transfer, the Government Enterprising and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), the N-power and the Home-Grown School Feeding programmes, to mention just a few, special consideration was given to the plight of people with disabilities,” he said.

He said the Buhari has recorded many firsts in the area of disability inclusion by appointing persons with disabilities to his government, including a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters (a Blind), Special Assistant to the President on Disability (Person with Physical Disability), Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs (a Blind), six members of the Governing Council of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities as well as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disability (a Deaf).

The minister also listed the administration’s achievements in the area of disability inclusion as the accommodation of 100,000 beneficiaries with disabilities in the Conditional cash transfer, inclusion of 40,000 persons with disabilities in the Batch C, stream 1 of the N-Power programme , ongoing design and construction of accessibility facilities in three Nigerian Universities (Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and the University of Ilorin)