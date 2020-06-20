Buhari has done a lot for the North – BCO

The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has said President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best to develop northern Nigeria, contrary to critics saying the region has not benefited anything.

In a press release by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Danladi Garba Pasali on Friday, it condemned the killings in the region, describing it as ‘ungodly’.

“The recent occurrence of killings in Katsina state, was not only condemnable but to say the least absolutely ungodly and inhuman,” it said.

The group added that it keenly observed that the series of attacks, blackmails and politicization of the killings are in the guise of political grand planned ahead of 2023 general elections.

“First, for anyone to have said President Buhari, has not done anything good for the region, most significantly in the area of security, was no more than misinforming the ordinary citizens of our country.

“It is obvious that a lot of weaponry were procured, for both the army, air force and navy all in efforts to enhanced security of the country,” it said.

The BCO said a reflection on the security architecture, easily revealed that sons of the region majorly controls the security circle, from the service chiefs, adviser and minister.

“..and that was deliberately done by Mr. President, having in mind that most of the security problems he inherited are domiciled in the region, hence the idea is for them to diligently work in curbing the problems.

“It is a known fact that despite the reoccurrences of attacks and killings, significant security strides were achieved compared to what was obtainable prior to 2015,” it added.

It berated Prof. Ango Abdullahi, for accusing Buhari of not doing anything good for the North.

“Secondly, for people like Professor Ango Abdullahi, to opined that Obasanjo’s regime which he had served as Seniour special Adviser on food security was better than this present administration of Buhari, to the northern region, such statement could only bee seen as reminding the people of the region, of Obasanjo’s woes to the region, mainly in the area of agriculture, industries and infrastructure,” they alleged.