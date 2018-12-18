Buhari has lost all goodwill, Fayose alleges

Ekiti state former Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, has lost all the goodwill to seek for re-election, saying it’s time for him to leave office.

Fayose, who bowed out of office last September, made the claim during a goodwill message to youths at a town-hall meeting in Lagos organised for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former governor, who claimed that 90 percent of Nigerians have resolved to vote for Atiku, alleged that the APC has been unable to campaign because it has nothing to show Nigerians as achievements in the last three and half years.

“There is difference between democracy and military rule. Our candidate, a former Vice-President, is a product of democracy. He has what it takes to lead Nigeria. APC is left with rigging and vote-buying but we will not allow that to happen”, Fayose said.

Further, he alleged that the ruling party and Buhari are planning to rig the 2019 election just as he advised Nigerians to resist the plan.

One of the youth leaders that spoke, Bodunrin Oriade, said Nigeria needs a president who is an entrepreneur, noting that Nigeria has not been fortunate to produce one, saying this is what Atiku/Obi ticket will correct.

The town-hall meeting was attended by Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Peter Obi, and members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

