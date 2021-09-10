Buhari has made remarkable achievements despite insecurity- PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, chief Charles Idahosa, has noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had made remarkable achievements despite the nation’s security challenges.

Idahosa, an ally of Governor Godwin Obaseki, stated this in Benin City on Friday at a news conference as part of activities to mark his 68th birthday.

He said the security challenge had become an albatross to some of the achievements recorded by the president, stressing that Buhari should not be judged based on insecurity alone.

“Nigerians will not be fair to this administration if judged base on insecurity. Buhari as far as am concern may not be the best, but a lot of things have happened since he came. But he is being judged based on insecurity.

“I know what he has done to the Nigeria Railway and what he has been doing. The railway has improved, he has tried in that sector.

“He has tried other infrastructure like roads and some others. But insecurity is just overshadowing all the good things that he is doing. We have to understand that Covid-19 pandemic affected the whole world economy, not only Nigeria.

“It is not what we expect at 100 per cent, nobody can achieve 100 per cent. But I think he is doing well. Nigeria is a very difficult country to manage. The country is going through a very hard time, there is no doubt about that,” he said. (NAN)

Related