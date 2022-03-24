Buhari hosts APC chairmanship aspirants



President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday evening hosted aspirants for the chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, held behind closed doors, was in furtherance of efforts by the President to ensure peaceful conduct of the party’s national convention scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

All those aspiring for the National Chairmanship position attended the meeting.

The chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe state Mr Mai Mala Buni, Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha were also in attendance.

The President had earlier granted audience to the governors elected on the platform of APC ahead of Saturday’s convention.