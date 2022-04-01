Buhari hosts Chadian leader Mahamat Deby at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with his Chadian leader, Gen. Mahamat Deby, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Deby, the interim president and chairman of Transitional Military Council in Chad, visited Nigeria in May 2021.

The two African leaders would deliberate on the on-going fight against insurgency and terrorism in the Lake Chad region where they share a boundary.

President Buhari and Deby joined the Muslim faithful to observe the Friday Juma’at prayer at the Aso Villa Mosque.

The Nigerian leader had on Thursday engaged his Nigerien counterpart Mohammed Bazoum in bilateral talks at the Presidential Villa.

The two leaders deliberated on how best to tackle challenges of security and strategic stability affecting the sub-region and the globe.

Bazoum, who addressed newsmen at the end of the visit, expressed appreciation to President Buhari for approving the $1.96 billion Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway project.