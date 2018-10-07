Buhari hosts dance group from Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday hosted the Xplicit Dancers to a breakfast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Xplicit Dancers are young boys and girls, who engage in vigorous and scintillating dancing to entertain their audiences.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity in a statement in Abuja said the dancers were in Abuja to show their prowess at the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said their performance at Eagle Square on Saturday night earned them the invitation to breakfast at State House on Sunday.

Adesina quoted the President at the event as saying: “I am very impressed with your performance. It must have taken a lot of discipline and training.

“To dance with such dexterity is fantastic. I congratulate you.’’

The father of the home, David Abraham, and a graduate of Business Administration, explained that the young dancers, aged between 11 and 27 years, are mostly orphans.