Buhari in a hurry to develop Nigeria – Senate President



President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is in a hurry to develop Nigeria.

Lawan made the remarks Saturday while on a visit to Kwara state to witness the launch of the 2022 Empowerment Programme of Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, representing Kwara North.

The event which was also witnessed by the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was held at the Kwara State Polytechnic.

He said there are infrastructural projects going on in virtually all parts of the country as a result of synergy between the states and federal government.

“Development of any nation is not about federal government doing its beat. It is about federal government doing its own, working in partnership with the state government and even the local government and that is what we are doing.

“Every single project of Federal Government of Nigeria, whether it is a constituency project or direct project from the federal government, is to complement what the state government is doing and that partnership has been so purposeful that today in every corner, in every part of Nigeria, you have infrastructural development.

“The federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari is in a hurry. We are in a hurry to develop Nigeria.

“By 2023, Nigeria would have been turned into an infrastructural laboratory because every part of Nigeria, from the East to the West to the North to the South, there is something going on.

“In the East, the second Niger Bridge, today, it is at 75 to 80 percent completion level. For 20 years, those people, they will go there, do groundbreaking and disappear to the ground. Another person would come, do groundbreaking and disappear to the ground.

President Buhari did only one groundbreaking and today, it is at 75 percent completion level. That is what it is, in every part of Nigeria.

“So the synergy between our states and the federal government is working. It is making Nigeria to develop the infrastructure that we need. We have never seen it done like this one by this administration,” Lawan said.

He was full of commendation for the Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for changing the narratives in the state in terms of development and urged the people of the state to consider him for another term to continue his good work.