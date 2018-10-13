Buhari in closed-door meeting with House members

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with select members of the House of Representatives.

The meeting is holding inside the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is holding a day after Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan told journalists that APC senators were no longer working to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki from office.

Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara defected to the opposition PDP from the governing APC.

It is, however, not clear if Dogara’s position is one of the matters being discussed today.

