Buhari in Lagos, inaugrates ECOWAS border post

The bubbling nature of Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre was heightened following arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurate the ECOWAS border post in Seme.

The President who arrived the state on Tuesday morning inspected a Guard of Honour, mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, before proceeding to the Seme Border.

The President and his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon performed the official hand-over of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry.

Tight security had been seen in various parts of the state, including officers from the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

