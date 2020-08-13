Buhari inaugurates 17-storey NCDMB building, pledges job creation

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja pledged to spend more on infrastructure across the country, focusing on finishing projects delivered by local contractors and technology that creates jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

The president said this at the virtual inauguration of the new headquarters building of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

He said the iconic 17-storey building, known as the Nigerian Content Tower, with the full complements of a 10MW power plant and 1,000-seater conference centre, reflects his administration’s drive to provide infrastructure across the country to attract investments, create jobs and eradicate poverty.

‘‘With the commissioning of this project, I want to highlight that we have put in place a landmark of reference in the Niger Delta to reflect long lasting legacies that signpost the years of oil and gas exploitation and I assure you that there is more to come,’’ he said.

The president expressed delight that thousands of direct and indirect jobs were created during the execution of the project in addition to the various business opportunities.

‘‘This commissioning brings to the fore the importance of local content in all activities of our national life, especially with the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

‘‘I believe strongly in local production and patronage of our goods and services as one of the surest ways to empower our citizens and give them viable opportunities to excel in their chosen professions and business endeavors.

‘‘That is why two of the Executive Orders issued under our government are related to enforcing local content in public procurement and contracts to further replicate the successes being realised in the oil and gas industry,” he said.