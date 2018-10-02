Buhari intervenes, summons Tinubu, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu

Worried by the deteriorating relationship between the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his godson, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the duo for a truce at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was to hold last night.

The strained relationship followed Tinubu’s refusal to endorse Governor Ambode for a second term, and has generated bad blood between the two camps, all ahead of the governorship primary, which was twice postponed.

Tunubu endorsed a former commissioner under the present administration in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the party’s choice for the primary.

Explaining his reason for dumping Ambode, the APC leader said the governor had abandoned the Lagos Master Plan put in place by “patriotic Lagosians some 20 years ago.” He had said: “I make no pretence that the master plan is perfect.

It can always be fine-tuned.

However, to ignore this blueprint for progress in order to replace it with ad-hoc schemes of a materially inferior quality contravenes the spirit of progressive governance and of our party.

“Such narrowness of perspective does not bring us closer to our appointed destination; it takes us farther from that destiny.

For reasons unknown to me and most Lagosians, we have experienced such deviations from enlightened governance recently.” He further said: “I am encouraged by the emergence of a candidate in this primary who has served the state in senior positions in my administration, the Fashola administration and even in the current one.

While possessing a wealth of experience and exposure, he is a young man endowed with superlative vision and commitment.

Most importantly, he understands the importance of the blueprint for development.

“He esteems it as a reliable and well-conceived vehicle for the future development of the state.

He also knows the value of reaching out and working with others in order to maximise development and provide people the best leadership possible.” Although, Tinubu said Sanwo-Olu was qualified to lead Lagos having served under three administrations consecutively, Ambode claimed that the “choice candidate” was not fit and proper to be governor, having been detained in the US for spending fake dollars.

He also alleged that his rival aspirant was once rehabilitated in Gbagada General Hospital.

Both claims were disputed by Sanwo-Olu, who said, though he had forgiven Ambode, but that the governor would regret his action.

Previous efforts at truce And before the invitation of the trio by Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo was in Lagos to make peace, while several prominent individuals had also intervened to no avail.

Blueprint gathered that Asiwaju Tinubu, Governor Ambode and Sanwo-Olu, as well as other key figures were invited over to Abuja for a truce aimed at ensuring that the ruling APC maintains a united front in Lagos before, during and after its primaries.

The meeting, according to sources, was still ongoing as at the time of going to the press last night.

Before now, the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole had directly and through other influential party leaders in the South-west, sought to arrest the rift between them but failed.

This had necessitated the shift in the conduct of the primary billed for yesterday and later moved for today, in the hope that the intervention by the President Buhari would have had some positive impact.

If the truce works out, Sanwo-Olu might be asked to step down for the incumbent, depending on what was agreed by the parties.

Ambode’s angst Earlier, Governor Ambode had cried out that he was denied the right to vote by the party executives who refused to give him accreditation card for the election.

Consequently, he came hard on Sanwo-Olu, accusing him of some misdemeanour, including allegedly being detained in the US for spending fake dollars.

He also alerted over alleged recruitment and arming of political thugs to disrupt the exercise.

Gov meets electoral panel Also yesterday, while receiving a seven-member electoral committee, Ambode again raised the alarm over alleged plan by some external forces to abort the exercise, noting that their assignment seems political but cautioned the panel to put the interest of the larger Lagos ahead of political consideration.

“I must tell you that what you have taken up may look like a political assignment, but history is on your side that at this very moment in the annals of this history of this country, today marking our 58th Independence anniversary celebration, you are being called upon to discharge a selfless service that would determine the future of this country and the greatness of this particular state”, he said.

The governor, who spoke when he received members of the panel, led by its Chairman, Dr.

Clement Ebiri, said it was important that the election when conducted, is seen to be free, fair and credible to all aspirants concerned, adding that it is only in such situation that democracy, which the party upholds, is entrenched.

Governor Ambode recalled going through same process with 12 other aspirants to emerge as governorship candidate of the APC in 2014.

He said, “it is not out of place to have other aspirants contest for the same ticket this time, however, the eventual process of choosing who flies the party’s flag must be seen to be fair to all concerned.

“So it’s very clear to me, all I seek is credible primaries, transparent primaries and level playing ground that we will all be proud of at the end of the day for the outcome.

“There were issues that we have raised that we are also trying to correct.

The bottom line is this, we are family, we must not go into the elections divided because this is the very first time that our party is controlling the centre and also the state that is what I want us to continue.” Briefing the governor, chairman of the panel who is also former governor of Cross River state, Dr.

Ebri assured the governor that the team was ready for the task ahead, and would do everything possible to ensure that the process is seen to be free, fair and credible.

“Lagos is more like a decider and like they say, when Lagos sneezes the rest of the country catches cold.

So that is why we are very careful about what we are doing and the National Chairman asked me to send his best wishes to you and ask us to come and do the right thing to the satisfaction of all members, more so that the president of this country stands for transparency and detests corruption and a situation where no one feels manipulated.” Members of the panel include; Alhaji Ahmed Mahmud Gumel as Secretary; Mr.

Nze Chidi Duru; Chief Clever Egbeji; Senator Clever Ikisikpo and Ambassador Jerry Ugokwe.

Bindow kicks And from Adamawa came a report that Governor Muhammad Bindow Umaru Jibrilla has accused the APC National Working Committee of double standard and aligning with some hidden interests in respect of the state governorship primaries.

The NWC yesterday re-scheduled governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states to Thursday.

It also changed the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states from indirect to direct primaries.

But in a swift reaction, Governor Bindow, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh said Abujabased politicians were hell bent on destroying APC in Adamawa.

“We were shocked with this double standard.

State Executive Committee (SEC) had, during the meeting of the party in Yola, endorsed indirect primary and was the best option for the state,” he said.

