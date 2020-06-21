Buhari keeps on developing rhythms

Abraham Lincoln once said, “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power,” — And irresponsible power according to J.C. Calboun, is inconsistent with liberty, and must corrupt those who exercise it.

— One area where scarcity still prevails in Nigerian Politics is the absence of qualitative leadership at the top and good representation of leaders and statesmen in the National Assembly.

Possibly, no form of government needs great leaders as much as a democracy, for democracy is not self-executing. It takes leadership a lot to bring democracy to life.

Democracy anywhere in the world is not driven by logical principles. Some people call it ‘mob- rule’ or ‘mobo- cracy’.

Elections only guarantee that the most popular not the BEST CANDIDATE should win. Factors that determine a candidates popularity are largely driven by emotions not logical and natural impulses. This is exactly what happened in 2015 as well as 2019 general elections.

In 2015, we were blinded by competency but our eyes were opened by a man who showcased and sold himself as a symbol of integrity and honesty —- a man so personally above board — a mixture of respect and fear.

We are naturally found within a below – standard working state which impedes our determination and ability to produce good leaders acceptable to the serious world. We need leaders with the requisite experience and competence to deal with other world leaders as peers. Leadership is as much about perception as it is about action.

In July 2009 speech to Ghanian Parliament, former US President Barack Obama famously said, “Africa doesn’t need strongmen, it needs strong institutions”. Obama explains that developing countries should have strong institutions instead of strong leaders. This is also exactly what Professor Ibrahim Bello-Kano said in an interview before 2015 elections — that even if Buhari becomes a president, he will not be the policeman that will not collect bribe on the road. History is often made by the people and institutions in power. But in our own case, we are lacking both strongmen and strong institutions.

After 2015 elections, it gladdens many hearts that a dedicating, humble and honest personality; an embodiment of patriotism is now at helms of affairs in one of the most important countries in Africa. But here – ‘the reverse is true’. Mr. Buhari showed that he is intellectually and emotionally incompetent and dependent on the cabals. Buhari appeared disengaged. Buhari always needs a babysitter in carrying out his constitutional duties. He has been lacking in spirit to serve the good people of Nigeria.

Even though the German Sociologist, Robert Michels in his book, Political Parties (1911) told us that rule by an elite or oligarchy is inevitable in any modern organization regardless of how democratic the organization was initially. Robert Michels argued that since no large organization can function purely as a direct democracy, power will necessary be delegated which can in turn opens up the space for various contending groups to capture the organization and exercise disproportionate influence. This is another example why we have the Mamman Daura’s group, the Bola Tinubu’s group and the Aisha’s group — all these groups have been determined to exercise disproportionate influence.

Buhari is in paradoxical situation, as they say, I never can tell.

The details of what actually transpired at the Villa a couple of days ago is a big slap and shame to our democracy.

It was reported that a Personal Assistant to Buhari ordered his men to fire shots in the air in an attempt to intimidate and threaten Aisha Buhari and the President’s children after insulting them. The fracas was followed by sporadic shooting in the Villa from both sides.This is ridiculous!

No matter how one feels about Buhari and his Government — this is unacceptable. The First Lady needs to be respected and protected from the influence of the cabals before it gets late.

Buhari had an opportunity to make good and real reforms early on — to redesign and reshape Nigeria’s path but he wasted it.

If one may ask these questions —-

Why Buhari is lacking in spirit to serve?

Why Buhari is no longer himself?

Why he cannot meditate and understand that Nigerian people voted for him under the Sun and rain?

Why Buhari failed to rise up and address the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians?

Why he is not committed to justice, rule of law and sustainable through sound education, basic healthcare, improved infrastructural facilities and rapid industrial growth in five-year?

Why Buhari failed to use his theme of personal experiences, struggles as well as his understanding of the political terrain he claimed?

Why Buhari needs to be pushed or paddled to get anywhere?

Why Buhari is not willing to flush out the moles in his administration before it gets late?

The resultant effects of those questions are incessant civil disturbances, rising of rape cases, rising of unemployment, killings in the northeast and northwest, increasing wave of banditry and heightened social insecurity dowsed by heavy presence of armed personnel.

Buhari is a leader who prefers the color and sound of future tense where words are free…’I will,’ he said. ‘I will,’ he said. ‘l will…’

Even in his last speech on democracy day — he keeps the color of using the helping verb. His administration is moving very cautiously. A leader is judged as he moves!

Our country has some punctures and disappointments. And if prompt pre-emptive measures are not taking, we will be collapsed and scrambled or heading to the Sea.

The need for a change in the administration of this country has at no time in our history been desirable than now. This change can only be brought about by a qualified, honest, dedicated, experienced, confident and competent leadership.

May God protect and bless Nigeria!

From Muazu Jibril Muazu

A public affairs analyst from Kano.

[email protected]

08036433199(text only)

Related

No tags for this post.