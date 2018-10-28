Buhari Lauds Agric Minister, Ogbeh Over Reforms, Food Security

Following his introduction of some policies described as ‘workable’ President Muhammadu Buhari has openly expressed satisfaction with the gains made in the agricultural sector under the leadership of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

The President believe that Chief Ogbe has justified his appointment, saying the Minister’s antecedents speak volume.

Speaking at the weekend when he received in audience the APC Young Stakeholders Forum, President Buhari said the nation could not have had a better person as mimister of agriculture than Ogbeh whom he said had invested so much in agriculture and had also suffered.

In his words; “Ogbeh went to the bank and borrowed money and invested in agriculture. He suffered but eventually he paid the money.

“So you cannot have a better person than somebody who has suffered in the sector,” he said

President Buhari lauded the “Go back to the land” programme of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture saying it has cut down the importation of rice to at least 90%.

He noted that many Nigerians were abandoning white collar jobs daily and embracing farming because of the reforms in the agricultural sector which has achieved food security for the country.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.