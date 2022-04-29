Buhari lauds lessons of Ramadan as month-long fast nears end





As Muslims around the world approach end of the Ramadan fast, winding down the intense worship characterizing the period, President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday joined the faithful at the State House Mosque to witness the conclusion of Tafsir (Interpretation of the Qur’an).

The President, who participated in the daily exercise throughout the one month period, had also used his evenings to host guests from cross sections of the country to Iftar (The breaking of fast).

Notably, he used the occasions to practice the values projected by the Ramadan, including the promotion of discipline and personal sacrifice, care and love for less fortunate, promotion of national unity and support for the Armed Forces as they fight to end terrorism and other crimes in the country.

The President received accolades from the Chief Imam of the State House, Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman for his sacrifice and the values of honesty, integrity and selfless service to the nation that he brought to the office.

Stressing that the coming year as one of elections characterised by uncertainties, the Imam urged the President to remain steadfast, stay the course of national interest and ensure that the spirited struggle and sacrifices of the nation in the last few years were not allowed to be vandalised.

