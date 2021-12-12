Buhari ‘ll come to Ebonyi when we’re ready – Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari would come for commissioning of projects when the state is ready for him.

Umahi stated that he was the one that asked the President not to come as early scheduled.

This was even as it has been rumored that the President turned down the offer and rather delegated the Minister for Since and Technology for the official assignment that is yet to hold in January.

The governor who spoke during the 2021 special thanksgivings service of the state at the new government house chapel at the centenarycity, Abakaliki also uses the medium to respond to a social media critic’s who has said that Mr President was not welcomed in the state.

He said, “I saw where one misguided element that calls himself IPOB said President is not welcomed in Ebonyi. I said to him, it is inconsequential and he is a misguided element. I was in Paris and I told Mr. President that the leaders of South East will want to visit him over the issue of peace in the zone and I appealed to him to postponed the visit to early next year but I didn’t want to tell our people because I was pushing for the completion of most of the projects as if Mr. President was going to come this year.

“So, Mr. President will come when we want him to come. So, that guy is inconsequential human being. If he is serious, let him lead the war to Ebonyi state and let him see if he will find a feat to go back. So, all commissioning will be from next year January”,

Also reacting to the rumor that he wanted to go back to his former party, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, he denied the rumor and said he can’t return to the party which he described as Egypt.

And queried how he would leave APC were he is performed better return to the PDP . He rather berated those peddling the rumour that he wantsto go back to PDP.

“Some people were writing the other day that Umahi wants to go back to PDP. Why will somebody open the very very smelling mouth and say this me with all these achievements, you said I want to go back to Egypt. That man supposed to be flogged 30 times when he can’t even find a road to go to his compound and he is telling me that I want to go back to PDP. Let him bring all the Governors of his party let us debate.

“And to the opposition parties, thank you very much because you are keeping us in checks but the kind of opposition in Ebonyi state is a kind of bitterness, bitterness and that is not opposition. Opposition ought to be constructive,” he said.

