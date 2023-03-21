Buhari makes another appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, approved the reappointment of Idris Musa as the Director General of the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), citing his “sterling performance in the past four years” as reason for the reappointment.

The reappointment of Musa which will take effect from April 1, 2023, according to a statement issued by Olusegun Shogbola, the media aide to Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Musa’s reappointment after his first appointment in 2019, follows the significant achievements recorded by NOSDRA under his watch in the last four years.

“Prominent amongst these were the digitalisation of the agency’s records, review of various forms for oil spills management processes and the review of environmental sensitivity index map.

“The map is used in the oil-producing areas to protect the vulnerable, sensitive and fragile ecosystem of the Niger Delta region.

“He also carried out many awareness campaigns on the dangers of vandalism of oil facilities,” the statement reads. (Ripples Nigeria)

