Buhari meets Tinubu, other founding members of APC



President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday hosted the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the first Interim Chairman of the party Chief Bisi Akande, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Ogbomnaya Onu, and former governors of Rivers, Imo, Kano and Sokoto states Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Mr Rochas Okorocha, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau and Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako, respectively.

Others at the meeting were Governors Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state, Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC and governor of Yobe state Mr Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha.

Blueprint learnt that the meeting was organised by the President to show appreciation to the critical stakeholders for their continued support, understanding and cooperation.

The meeting was said to be organised by the President to appreciate the founding members of the APC for keeping faith with the goals and ideals of the party for national salvation and to ensure a hitch-free national convention scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

