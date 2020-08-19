Buhari mourns close ally, veteran journalist Wada Maida



President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday mourned over the death of his close ally, friend and associate, Malam Wada Maida at the age of 70.

In a condolence message, the president said the deceased’s stewardship and loyalty to the president and the country over many years had been with great distinction.



“I am profoundly shocked by the sudden death of Malam Wada Maida, my former Press Secretary, a man who possessed one of the highest qualities of professional integrity throughout the course of his journalistic career. Wada Maida was a very dedicated, hardworking and loyal professional for whom I have the deepest respect and admiration,” he said.



The president said that “the passion with which Maida did his job accounted for his professional success in life, making it possible for him to attain the pinnacle of excellence in his career.”

The president joined Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state, members of his cabinet and the family of late Malam Wada Maida in mourning the sad loss, and called for prayers for the state and country as they accept the will of the Almighty God, who determines the fate of everyone.



The president also commiserated with the staff and management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), where Malam Maida served as Chairman of the Board until his transition, having worked there extensively as European Bureau Chief based in London, before honouring – the national call as Press Secretary to the Head of State in 1984, and returning to the agency to continue as Editor-In-Chief and Managing Director.



The president also condoled with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, International Press Institute, Peoples Daily Newspapers, which Malam Wada established and chaired, and Pan African News Agency (PANA), where he played a pioneering role in founding and remained an inspiration for many years.

While sympathizing with friends and family of the deceased, the president said he believes that Malam Wada left a legacy of modesty, loyalty and commitment to the goals of national unity and development that would continue to resonate with everyone who crossed his path.



The president prays that the Almighty God forgive his shortcomings and grant him a home in jannatul firdaus.