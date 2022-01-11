Buhari mourns, condoles with Omisore over father’s demise

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commiserated with the former deputy governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore over the demise of his father, Oba David Olajide Omisore, the Olu of Ayepe Olode.

The president in his condolence message to Senator Omisore described the late Oba David Olajide Omisore as a “well respected traditional ruler who will be remembered for his lifelong dedication to the development of his people.”

In the condolence message dated January 10, 2022 and signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari stressed that the late Olu of Ayepe Olode was committed to “peaceful settlement of disputes and promoting harmony among different ethnic groups’.

“President Muhammadu Buhari extend heartfelt condolences to a former deputy governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore and the entire Omisore family on the passing of their father and Olu of Ayepe Olode, Oba David Omisore.

The President joins the people of Ile Ife in mourning a well respected traditional ruler who will be remembered for his lifelong dedication to the development of his people, providing leadership with dignity, love and respect when it mattered most,” the statement said.