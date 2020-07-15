Buhari mourns first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile



President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

In a condolence message Wednesday, the president said the deceased’s short stay on earth has impacted greatly on the nation, especially in areas of peace and security.

The commended Arotile’s bravery in the field to protect the country from onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory would be indelible, and her efforts remembered.



The president also commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force, airmen, airwomen and all friends of the deceased, recalling her deft skills in manoeuvring combat helicopters, which he had physically witnessed with pride.



He also sympathised with the government and people of Kogi state on the loss, and prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family she left behind.