Buhari mourns former deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu





President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, saying the deceased dedicated most of his life to service of his people.



The President joining the government and people of Plateau State in mourning the passing of the renowned politician.

He also commiserated with the leaders and members of the National Aseembly, friends and political associates of the former Deputy Senate President.



The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, believing his legacy of reconciliation and promotion of peaceful co-existence would always be remembered, especially in bringing more harmony in his state and the country at large.