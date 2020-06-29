Buhari mourns Hama Bachama

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Col. Honest Irmiya Stephens (rtd), the Hama Bachama and paramount ruler of Bachama Kingdom over the transition of the monarch.

The president also condoled with the Bachama Kingdom, the government and people of Adamawa state, saying the late traditional ruler who received his staff of office on December 15, 2013, served his community, state and the nation creditably.

The president said the retired military officer and 28th ruler of Bachama Kingdom “distinguished himself in the Nigerian Army and devoted his post-service years to promoting the development of his people and fostering unity of his fatherland.”

While urging the Bachama Kingdom to elect a worthy successor, the president prayed God to console all those who mourn the departed traditional ruler and grant his soul eternal rest.