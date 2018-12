Buhari mourns his teacher, Sanda Kaita

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday offered condolences over the death of Alhaji Sanda Kaita, Magajin Rogo of Katsina, his former teacher and a retired school administrator.

In a condolence message to the Emir of Katsina, the government and people of the State, President Buhari described his late metal work teacher in Katsina Secondary School as a man of highest character who will be remembered for his efforts to inculcate hard work and technical skills in his students.

“He was a committed and an inspirational educationist. Our prayers go out to the family of the bereaved; to the government and people of Katsina state over this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace,” said the President.