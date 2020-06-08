Buhari mourns mother of late Super Eagles star, Janet Okwaraji



President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Lady Janet Okwaraji, a teacher and school proprietress, who passed on at 83, leaving a lasting memory of kindness, love and charity as a devout Christian.

The president said he believes that Lady Okwaraji, whose son, Samuel, died in August 1989 while playing for the Super Eagles in a World Cup qualifier, will always be remembered for the sacrifices of the family for the nation.



He said the matriarch of the Okwaraji family, like her son, defined simplicity, loyalty and patriotism in many ways as she remained steadfast, believing in Nigeria, despite the vicissitude of life.



As a mother, who lost her son in an unexpected situation, the president said he believes that Lady Janet deserved to be acknowledged for her resilience and nobility, despite the odds.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant her soul eternal rest, and comfort her loved ones.