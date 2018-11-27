President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that he was deeply grieved
by the passing of one of Nigeria’s renowned poets and winner of the
2017 NLNG-sponsored Nigerian Prize for Literature, Mr. Ikeogu Oke.
In a condolence message, the President sympathised with Oke’s family,
the literary and creative community on the demise of the award-winning
poet.
He said as an author, journalist and poet, Oke exuded vibrancy,
intelligence and innovation in his works as a social commentator,
constantly in search of plausible answers and solutions to
contemporary issues bedevilling his society.
The President said through his poetry, the deceased enriched Nigeria’s
literary genre and his legacy would live on in his works, which he was
incredibly proud of and committed to, as he wrote in his epic Epitaph:
‘‘Here lies a man who loved virtue and art, and gave to both his
fortunes and his heart…’’
The President encouraged all Nigerians, the literary community and
lovers of art to honour Ikeogu Oke’s memory by imbibing the didactic
message of his works.
He prayed God to console all who mourn the departed poet and grant the
soul of the departed eternal rest.
Buhari mourns NLNG poetry winner, Ikeogu Oke
President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that he was deeply grieved
Be the first to comment