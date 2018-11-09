Buhari mourns Sunny Odogwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Odogwu family on

the death of Chief Sunny Odogwu, the Ide Ahaba of Asaba.

The president also extended condolences to the good people of Asaba

and the government of Delta state on the passage of their illustrious

son and respected elder statesman.

The President joined them in honouring the memory of the versatile

businessman, who remarkably contributed to the socio-economic

development of his immediate community, state and the nation, drawing

from his extensive experience as an accomplished industrialist,

entrepreneur, publisher and philanthropist.

The president said through his vast business networks, range of skills

and perspectives, the late Chief Odogwu demonstrated deep

understanding and commitment in empowering indigenous businesses,

encouraging entrepreneurship and creating thousands of employment

opportunities for Nigerians.

