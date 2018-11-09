President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Odogwu family on
the death of Chief Sunny Odogwu, the Ide Ahaba of Asaba.
The president also extended condolences to the good people of Asaba
and the government of Delta state on the passage of their illustrious
son and respected elder statesman.
The President joined them in honouring the memory of the versatile
businessman, who remarkably contributed to the socio-economic
development of his immediate community, state and the nation, drawing
from his extensive experience as an accomplished industrialist,
entrepreneur, publisher and philanthropist.
The president said through his vast business networks, range of skills
and perspectives, the late Chief Odogwu demonstrated deep
understanding and commitment in empowering indigenous businesses,
encouraging entrepreneurship and creating thousands of employment
opportunities for Nigerians.
Buhari mourns Sunny Odogwu
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Odogwu family on
Be the first to comment