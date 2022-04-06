Buhari names Abubakar Sani chair of 4-member NAICOM board 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Abubakar Sani as chairman board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

A press statement by the Special Adviser, Media & Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, Tuesday, named Chief Barrister Robert Ohuoba, Mrs. Ijeoma Chinenye Ekeocha, and Alhaji Muazu Barau as members of the 4-man NAICOM board.

According to the statement, the appointment of the part-time chairman and members followed the expiration of the tenure of the current board members on March 7, 2022; having been appointed for a four-year term with effect from 8th March, 2018.

“Based on the terms of appointment of the chairman and members of the board of the commission as stipulated in Section 3(1) of the NAICOM Act 1997, they are expected to hold office for a period of four years”, the statement explained.

Dr. Sani holds a Masters degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science, both from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), as well as an honorary Doctorate degree in Management. He has a vast experience in insurance industry.

Chief Ohuoba is a legal practitioner with more than 20 years experience, while Mrs. Ekeocha holds a Masters degree in Business Administration with specialisation on project management and strong private sector experience.

Similarly, Alhaji Barau holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy both from ABU, Zaria, and a Bachelor’s of Science (Hons) Business Management from the University of Maiduguri. He has over three decades experience in the banking and finance sector of the Nigerian economy.

The members are all expected to help steer and transform the insurance industry and propel the sector to a high pedestal, the statement said.