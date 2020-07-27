Buhari names Railway stations after deserving Nigerians





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos -Ibadan corridor and others on the Itakpe /Ajaokuta /Aladja-Warri after some deserving Nigerian citizens.

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi disclosed this through a statement signed by the Director of Press, Eric Ojiekwe on Monday in Abuja adding that the deserving citizens have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large.

According to the statement, for the Lagos-Ibadan with extension to the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa railway station, the beneficiaries are , Bola Ahmed Tinubu( Apapa station), Mobolaji Johnson(Ebute Metta Station), Babatunde Raji Fashola( Agege station), Lateef Jakande( Agbado station) and Prof.Yemi Osinbajo(Kajola station).

Others are Funmilayo Ransom Kuti(Papalanto station), Prof. Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station), Segun Osoba(Olodo station), Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station) Chief Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station) and Chief Alex Ekwueme( Operation Control Centre).

For the Itakpe-Ajaokuta/Aladja-Warri Railway, the names are , Alhaji Adamu Attah (Itakpe station), Dr. Olushola Saraki(Ajaokuta station), Admiral Augustus Aikhomu(Itogbo station), Brigadier General George Innih (Agenebode station), Anthony Eromosele Enahoro(Uromi station), Chief Tom Ikimi(Ekehen station) and Brig.Gen Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia(rtd), (Igbanke station).

Others according to the statement include; Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

( Agbor station complex), Brigadier General David Ejoor(Abraka station), Micheal Ibru(Opara station), Alfred Rewane(Ujevwu station) and Chief Mike Akhigbe(Railway village ,Agbor).