Buhari nominates new minister, reappoints INEC National Commissioners





President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, Muazu Jaji Sambo, as ministerial nominee from Taraba state.

Jaji Sambo is to replace Saleh Mamman who before the last cabinet reshuffle by President Buhari, served as Minister of Power.

Buhari’s letter seeking the confirmation of the nominee was read by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the commencement of plenary on Tuesday.

President Buhari, in the letter explained that the request was made in accordance with Section 147(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He asked the Red Chamber to confirm the nominee “in the usual expeditious manner.”

Similarly, President Buhari in another letter, reappointed Malam Mohammed Haruna (Niger) North Central and Mrs May Agbamuche Mbu (Delta) as National Commissioners of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari also nominated Okeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia) South East; Maj. Gen. A.B. Alkali (retd.) (Adamawa), North East; Prof. Rada H. Gumus (Bayelsa), South South; Mr. Sam Olumeku (Ondo) South West as National Commissioners of INEC and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo) South West, as Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Buhari in another letter dated December 10, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari sought the confirmation of the appointment of five nominees as Commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC).

They are: Engr Benedict Opong (Akwa Ibom); Mrs Gloria Izofor Mni; Barr. Mrs Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi (Benue), Dr. Bala Haliru (Kebbi) and Dr Iyatayo Oyetunbi (Oyo).

The letter reads in part, “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I hereby forward for confirmation, by the Senate, the under-listed nominees as Commissioners in the National Population Commission.”