Buhari not in support of state of emergency in Anambra – Obiano

.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not in support of the proposed state of emergency in the state.

Obiano made the disclosure Thursday after a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The governor said Buhari has assured that he was only interested in a free and fair election in the scheduled governorship exercise in the state, citing the example of his (president’s) three previous attempts to win election until his fourth endeavour.

“The President is firm, he wants a peaceful election in Anambra State. He wants a free and fair election in Anambra State, that’s the President for you,” Obiano said.

“But if people in his party are going around making insinuations, using his name to do things, the President clearly told me that he does not support that.”

He described the comments suggesting that the State of Emergency could be imposed on Anambra to engender security of lives as “unfortunate”.

The governor, while expressing his displeasure at the fact that Malami did not make such an assertion regarding the security crisis in some northern states, advised the justice minister to reserve his expressions over such issues.

Recent violent events in Anambra have stirred doubts regarding the possibility of holding a free and fair election in the state by November.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had said no possibility will be ruled out inclusive of a declaration of state of emergency in the determination to ensure a hitch-free election.

“When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out,” Malami said.

Related

No tags for this post.