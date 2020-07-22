Buhari: Not what we bargained for



“It is not the position that makes the leader; it is the leader that makes the position” – John Maxwell As a northern youth when we were growing up, the love for Buhari in the core North was something that is audible to deaf and visible to the blind, he was seen as the sole messiah to Nigeria’s woes, no wonder from the moment he started to contest elections Muhammadu Buhari had been shown massive support from the region, until finally he won the 2015 general elections.



The joy in the faces of the masses could be over-emphasised as they celebrated the one man they thought was an anti-corruption crusader. What went wrong along the the line, what happened to the agile, no nonsense and fierce former military dictator who later called himself as a repentant democrat? Where is the zeal, the vigour and the intensity he was known for when it comes to doing the right thing, that Nigerians today, most especially his region, are greatly disadvantaged in this dispensation?

Northeastern Nigeria prior to the coming of Buhari in 2015, we were at the mercy of Boko Haram, under its dreaded leader Shekau. Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, parts of Bauchi and Gombe states were hotspots for the insurgents. It reached an extent that they hoisted their flag as caliphate, with full control of power in over 17 local government areas. Thanks to President Buhari, those local government areas were reclaimed and IDPs returned to their homes. But today, the entire North is suffering, ranging from Boko Haram in the North-east, to bandits in the North-west and farmers/herders clashes in the North-central, the whole North has been overwhelmed by crisis.



The one thing Nigerians thought Buhari will deal with decisively is corruption. But unfortunately under his watch corruption has been done in the open. Just yesterday a disgusting revelation was made by the minister of Niger Delta as to how contracts in that ministry were awarded to members of the National Assembly and how the former chairman of NDDC has accused the minister of mismanagement, and wanton corruption in the ministry. This is not too far from the Magu and Malami saga that has made a lot of Nigerians lost hope in the fight against corruption.

On several occasions, the court has given a lot of orders as regards cases of human rights and other accused persons, the ‘Mai Gaskiya’ regime has flouted those orders, making the judiciiary arm of government look weak and despicable. Dasuki and federal government is the classical example as regards how the Buhari administration has disregard for the rule of law.



The coming of Covid-19 has further shown how ill prepared the Nigerian government is to education, stopping the final year students from writing their WASCE but preparations are in top gear for gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states where it is practically impossible to observe the Covid-19 protocol. Not to mention the incessant ASUU strike as regards the issue of IPPIS which to this time, ASUU claims its members were forcefully captured in the fraudulent scheme.

Nigeria as a country has never been divided along religious and ethnic lines like in this administration, the South accusing the government of favouring Northerners in terms of appointment in key positions, while the North accuses the South of enjoying key infrastructural projects from the administration. Nigerians both home and abroad no longer see each other as brothers, because they have been brainwashed by the activities of the government.Is this really what we bargained for?

Hope is not lost totally. The administration still has two and half years to make the positive change we all yearned for. Mr President, we are solidly behind you and will continue to support you in prayers. But truth be told, things are not fine in this country. We pray you succeed in the piloting of Nigeria’s affairs.

Dauda Haruna Tula[email protected]Twitter @hdauda90