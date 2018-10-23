Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku expected at Jonathan’s book launch

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the
presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku
Abubakar, are among the dignitaries expected to attend a ceremony in
Abuja next month, where former President Goodluck Jonathan will be
formally unveiling his new book.
The book titled ‘My Transition Hours’ is scheduled to be launched on
November 20, which, coincidentally, is Jonathan’s birthday.
Buhari will be the special guest of honour, Obasanjo, the chairman of
the event while Abubakar has been invited as special guest.
Other dignataries that will be performing key roles at the event are
the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Salihu Belgore, who has been
pencilled down as the book reviewer; Theophilus Danjuma, who will play
the role of chief book presenter and Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake
Dickson, the chief host.
Many African heads of state, former leaders and numerous international
personalities are also expected to grace the occasion, including
President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and former Ghanaian
President, John Mahama.
A sample of the invitation letter signed by the Chairman of the Book
Presentation Committee, Bashir Yuguda, said the book “gives some
insight into the 2015 presidential election and also a reflection on
some key decisions by His Excellency, the former President while in
Office.”
