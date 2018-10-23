Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku expected at Jonathan’s book launch

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the

presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku

Abubakar, are among the dignitaries expected to attend a ceremony in

Abuja next month, where former President Goodluck Jonathan will be

formally unveiling his new book.

The book titled ‘My Transition Hours’ is scheduled to be launched on

November 20, which, coincidentally, is Jonathan’s birthday.

Buhari will be the special guest of honour, Obasanjo, the chairman of

the event while Abubakar has been invited as special guest.

Other dignataries that will be performing key roles at the event are

the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Salihu Belgore, who has been

pencilled down as the book reviewer; Theophilus Danjuma, who will play

the role of chief book presenter and Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake

Dickson, the chief host.

Many African heads of state, former leaders and numerous international

personalities are also expected to grace the occasion, including

President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and former Ghanaian

President, John Mahama.

A sample of the invitation letter signed by the Chairman of the Book

Presentation Committee, Bashir Yuguda, said the book “gives some

insight into the 2015 presidential election and also a reflection on

some key decisions by His Excellency, the former President while in

Office.”

