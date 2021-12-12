Buhari, Obasanjo mourn Soun Ogbomoso

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, on the demise of the traditional ruler Sunday.

A statement by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity said President Buhari also commiserated with the government and people of Oyo state and especially the indigenes of Ogbomosoland on the demise of their traditional ruler.

Mr Oyewumi died in the early hours of Sunday, after sitting on the throne for 48 years.

“President Buhari also joins the Oyo sate Council of Obas in mourning the traditional ruler, who will forever be remembered for his counsel and commitment to the unity and harmony within their ranks,” the statement reads in part.

Also, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in his condolence message, described the late monarch as a good friend who contributed to the political, social, and economic life of Ogbomoso.

He said the deceased will be remembered as a patriot and custodian of cultural and traditional values.

“Oba Oyewumi was an extraordinary person blessed with qualities and characteristics which made him one of the most unforgettable men of our generation. He was a successful businessman,” Obasanjo wrote.