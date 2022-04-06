Buhari okays redeployment of Mohammed Abdullahi as Minister of Environment



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi as the new Minister of Environment with effect from April 6, 2022.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, in a statement in Abuja.

Until his appointment, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi was the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation.

“The President hopes that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country,” the statement said.

