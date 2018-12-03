Buhari on cloning: It’s real me

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday in Krakow, Poland, dismissed allegations that he was cloned, saying “it’s real me.”

Responding to a question from a Nigerian in the Diaspora who wanted to know if he was real or the much talked about “Jubril from Sudan” – his supposed double – the president described the authors of the confusion about him as “ignorant and irreligious.”

“It’s real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong. A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Some even reached out to the vice president to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead. That embarrassed him a lot and of course, he visited me when I was in London convalescing… It’s real me; I assure you,” he declared.

The president, who said he was looking forward to celebrating his 76th birthday on December 17, jocularly remarked: “If I am getting harassed by anyone, it is my grandchildren who are getting too many.”

He used the occasion to reiterate his administration’s commitment to remain focused and deliver on the three focal points of his campaign in 2015 namely; security, economy and the fight against corruption.

“Those in the North-east will tell you that in spite of the recent setbacks, there is a difference between the time we came and before. We are not doing badly on security, economy and agriculture. We have virtually stopped the importation of food, especially rice, and we are saving a lot of money.

“We now have food security and that has come with fiscal security because a lot of young educated people have not regretted going back to the farms and earning a respectable living. I am afraid, this is not receiving good publicity… but a lot of people in the rural areas are enjoying the benefits of our interventions in agriculture,” he said.

President Buhari, currently attending the UN Climate Change Conference, COP24, in Poland, reaffirmed that no territory of Nigeria is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists, calling on Nigerians to remain vigilant and supportive of federal government’s efforts to ensure the security of lives and property in the country.

While acknowledging that it has not been easy financing the security sector in the country, the president said the Nigerian Armed Forces were equal to the task.

He lamented the politicisation of the herdsmen and farmers’ clashes, assuring however that Nigerian government would continue “to prioritise security, because that is what many investors consider first before investing in the country.”

On the fight against corruption, he said all recovered stolen assets would be sold and the proceeds returned to the treasury for the benefit of Nigerians.

Commenting on women representation, the president told the meeting: “I have plans for all Nigerians. I am not a male chauvinist. If I’m a chauvinist, will I give the Finance Ministry to women?”

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Nigeria to Poland, Mr. Eric Adagogo Bell-Gam, praised Nigerians living in the country for being worthy ambassadors of the country.

Among those who met the president were Mr. Larry Ugwu, an artist and curator, who has lived in Poland for 40 years and has contributed immensely to promoting Nigerian cultural heritage in the Polish society; Anthony Egwuatu, a gynaecologist, who has lived in the country for 30 years, and Mr. Olomofe Larry, a human rights activist, who has fought for justice for fellow Nigerians in the host country, among several others.

The event was put together and anchored by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

