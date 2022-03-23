Buhari orders concession of Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Portharcourt airports

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the speedy concession of four new airport terminals constructed by a Chinese company at the international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new terminal at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos, the president also ordered the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed to source for funds for the country to immediately commence the construction of a second runway at the Abuja airport.

The facilities were constructed by the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) with a $500 million loan secured from the China Exim Bank, while the Nigerian government provided a counterpart funding of $100 million.

While affirming that the concession of the four terminals would propel development of the aviation sector and grow the Nigerian economy, the president directed the finance ministry to work with the aviation ministry in ensuring the delivery of the two projects.

“Bearing in mind the importance of airport infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth, Foreign Direct Investment and development globally, this administration decided to prioritize the completion and delivery of five brand new international terminals, which were at 11% completion level when we came into power in 2015.

“This aligns perfectly with our Aviation Roadmap, which was developed in 2016, for the purposes of establishing critical infrastructure, including a National Carrier, Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul Centre and improved Airports Terminals through concession, to boost aviation practice and take the industry to the next level, reflecting global standards,” Buhari said.

He further said: “Government is responding by further investments and partnerships in the sector to tend to this challenge. Consequently, the Minister of Aviation has been directed to fast track the airport concession programme. Similarly, the Abuja second runway is being fast tracked.

“The Minister of FB&NP has been directed to source special funding for the project while the MFCT is directed to conclude the titling of the approved 12,000 hectares of land to accommodate the runway and other developmental projects.”

Sirika

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika said the commissioning was a testament to the fact that President Buhari meant business for the aviation industry.

Sirika affirmed that the aviation industry remained the only way by which the 2063 agenda of the African Union (AU) could be realised.

The minister declared that one of the aims of the ministry was to grow aviation contributions to the GDP to 5 per cent at $4.7 billion from its present 0.06 per cent in the next few years.

He explained that there would be air-rail connectivity between the domestic and international airports to shorten the traffic time between both terminals.

Besides, Sirika mentioned foreign exchange and Jet A1 as some of the challenges confronting the aviation industry, lamenting that these had led to numerous setbacks for the sector.

He appealed to President Buhari to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to import Jet fuel in good quantity for operators in the industry.

“It is pertinent to mention that we stand to gain significant benefits in restoring and maintaining connectivity within, to and from the country. Analysis from IATA shows that aviation sector provides N341bn GDP contribution, 160,000 local jobs created and N535bn expenditure from visitors will be solely generated from restoring and maintaining this connectivity.

“Consequently, Sir, these are the numbers at risk if that connectivity is threatened by the continuous travel restrictions due to current pandemic. Mr. President, aviation business suffers from issue of access to foreign exchange by local and foreign airlines and the ability to repatriate blocked funds.

“Nigeria currently holds $283m of foreign airlines funds blocked in the country. I would like to humbly request the support of the Central Bank, through the directive of Mr. President, to prioritise access to forex for all carriers both local and foreign and to work out a mechanism to clear the existing backlog urgently and prevent subsequent build up,” the minister said.

Sanwo-Olu

Also in his remarks, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu lauded Buhari for giving infrastructure priority in its government.

He noted that the three projects commissioned Tuesday namely; Fertiliser, Lekki refinery and the new terminal would change the country’s status.

The governor said all of these would not only create jobs for the teeming populace, but also open up the country to foreign investments and opportunities.

The new Lagos terminal has the capacity to process 14 million passengers per annum and built on a land mass of approximately 56,000 square metres with 66 check-in counters.

Other facilities in the terminal include five baggage collection carousels, 16 Immigration desks at arrival, 28 Immigration desks at departure, eight security screening points, six passenger boarding bridges (out of which two have already been installed), two food courts, four premium lounges and 22 guest rooms and spa.

Other facilities are 16 airline ticketing offices, visa on arrival and port health facility, as well as praying area, more than 3,000 square metres of duty free space and approximately 5,000 square metres of lettable utility space.

CCECC commenced construction of four new terminals at Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt airports in 2013 with completion period fixed for 20 months.

Its president, Yuan Li, had told the government during the visit of Nigeria’s high-powered delegation to China that the quality of the work to be done at the airports would be of the highest international standard comparable to similar projects executed by the company in other parts of the world.