Buhari, Osinbajo, others to grace Nigeria Employers’ Summit May 30

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are expected to grace the maiden edition of the Nigeria Employers’ Summit from May 30 to May 31 in Abuja.

The summit is organised by Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

NECA’s Director, Learning and Development/Projects, Mrs. Celine Oni, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Lagos.

She said other guests expected at the summit included the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila and the president, Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

Others are the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

Mrs. Oni said the summit would provide a platform where issues facing employers would be discussed with far-reaching recommendations made to governments.

According to her, the summit is an event that is aimed at re-shaping the face of advocacy in Nigeria.

“The summit will provide the private sector and other stakeholders the privilege to identify and explore the nexus between a thriving private sector and national development,” she said.

She said the summit would identify impediments to enterprise competitiveness and employment creation as well as proffer solutions to these impediments.

The director added that communiqué arising from the summit would serve as a strategic advocacy roadmap and employer’s input into national budgets and development plans.

NECA is the umbrella organisation of employers in the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria.

(NAN)