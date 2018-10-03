Buhari postpones FEC meeting

The Presidency said yesterday that the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting would not take place on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 due to ongoing primary elections in the country. This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja. The statement reads: “The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not take place on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. “This is informed by on-going political activities, particularly party primaries, in which some members of the Council are deeply involved in various states of the federation.”

