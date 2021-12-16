Buhari providing quality leadership amidst rising insecurity – FG

Decisive actions taken by President Muhammadu Buhari stopped Boko Haram insurgents from declaring an Islamic State in Nigeria, Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said.

Speaking at a media parley Wednesday in Abuja, the minister who acknowledged banditry and kidnapping posed a great challenge in the nation’s fight against insecurity, however, said the Buhari administration was providing quality leadership to halt the menace.

Obasanjo’s ‘tantrum’

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had in the week said expecting more from Buhari was like “whipping a dead horse.”

“The truth is this. President Buhari has done his best. That is what he can do. If we are expecting anything more than what he has done or what he is doing, that means we’re whipping a dead horse and there is no need,” Obasanjo was quoted to have said.

Lai replies

And in a veiled response to the former president’s comment, the minister said such statement smacks was “untrue, fallacious and smacks of dirty politicking.”

The minister said the president had the capacity to do more in addition to what he had done under very difficult economic and social conditions, to tackle insecurity in the country.

The minister said: “The polity has recently been awash with heightened commentary on the security situation in the country. The commentary has been triggered by genuine concerns in some circles, and crass politicking or sheer absurdity in others.

“Yes, the security situation has continued to pose a great challenge, but amidst the cacophony of voices – some genuinely concerned about the situation and others ready to exploit it for selfish ends – it is easy to forget where we are coming from.

“Today, we only look at the current situation, without wondering what would have been had this president not taken the bull by the horns, as far as security is concerned.

“With the way, the insurgents were going before this Administration came into office, with their control of a vast swath of land the size of Belgium, with their freewheeling attacks in almost a dozen states, including the Federal Capital Territory which was hit at least five times, perhaps they could have achieved their aim of declaring an Islamic State in Nigeria if President Buhari had not acted decisively.”

In further admitting the rising trend in the nation’s security challenge, Mohammed said: “Yes, banditry and kidnapping have added to the state of insecurity, President Buhari has also continued to provide quality leadership in order to ensure that our security agencies decisively tackle the cankerworm of insecurity of any hue.

“No administration in Nigeria’s recent history has provided the security agencies with the hardware needed to tackle insecurity as that of President Buhari, in addition to raising the morale of our security men and women.

“Only last week, Mr President commissioned an armada of naval boats and ships in the latest effort to enhance our nation’s maritime security. The army, the air force and the police, among others, have also been receiving modern hardware to strengthen their arsenal.

“The Administration has not concentrated on the kinetic measures alone. Non-kinetic measures have also been strengthened. The establishment of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to coordinate all humanitarian affairs in Nigeria is a major effort at tackling poverty and shrinking the pool of those being targeted for recruitment by insurgents and bandits.

“Of course, the Federal Government’s unprecedented and massive investment in infrastructure is also aimed at boosting socio-economic well-being of the nation and further reducing poverty, which is a major cause of insecurity.”

He said: “Despite all this, President Buhari has not relented, constantly presiding over meetings of security chiefs to get an update and also issue necessary directives, and not missing any opportunity to offer succour to his countrymen and women, when necessary. The skewed narrative in certain quarters that the President has not shown enough empathy is glib talk.

“The President has also continued to work with our neighbouring countries and indeed our Western partners to tackle insecurity, especially terrorism. With the entire Sahelian region experiencing a devastating surge in terrorist attacks, more so in the wake of the Libyan crisis, it has become even more imperative for Nigeria to step up regional cooperation to more effectively tackle insecurity – and that is what Mr President has been doing.

“Gentlemen, President Buhari has done so much, under very difficult economic and social conditions, to tackle insecurity in our country. Not only has he done so much. President Buhari continues to do much more to keep Nigerians safe.

“To say he has nothing more to offer is untrue, fallacious and smacks of dirty politicking. By boosting the number and capacity of our fighting forces, Mr President is putting them in good stead to tackle insecurity not just during the life of his Administration but long after he would have left office.

“President Buhari is leaving a legacy of security, infrastructural development, economic prosperity and social cohesion for Nigeria. This may not seem obvious today, amidst daunting challenges, but posterity will be kind to this President.”

Slain Kaduna lawmaker

Meanwhile, Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Rural Development and member representing Giwa West in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Lirwanu Aminu Gadagau was killed Monday night by bandits.

Speaker of the House Yusuf Zailani, who confirmed the member’s death Wednesday, said the lawmaker was one of those killed by bandits along Kaduna-Zaria highway Monday night.

Speaking in a condolence statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Hon. Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, the Speaker said the body of the lawmaker was discovered in a morgue Wednesday as one of those killed by the bandits on that ill-fated day.

Describing the lawmaker’s death as devastating and tragic, the Speaker said, “he died during bandits attack along Zaria highway. This is tragic and painful. We are in deep grief over this sad incident.

“Our prayers at this time, goes to his immediate family. Honourable Gadagau was a young and dynamic lawmaker, who had a passion for his constituency, state and Nigeria. We will miss his vibrant contributions.”

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus, grant the state, the Assembly and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss

Zailani also commiserated with the families of others who were killed and those kidnapped by the bandits during the same attack. “Our hearts also go out to those kidnapped in same operation, believing that they would be rescued by security operatives as soon as possible.”

…5 abducted in Zaria

Also, the bandits again, abducted five people in Dallatu and Kasuwar Da’a areas of Dutsen Abba in Zaria local government area of Kaduna state.

This is happening 24 hours after bandits blocked the Kaduna-Zaria expressway and killed three people while abducting scores.

Kaduna state Police Command is yet to react to reports of the attack on the two communities but residents said the bandits, who stormed Dallatu village around 1.00am Wednesday, kidnapped two people and proceeded to Kasuwar Da’a village where they abducted six others, amongst them three children.

Sources said three children were released Wednesday morning leaving five people in captivity.

Bandits had attacked motorists plying the Kaduna-Zaria expressway in an operation that lasted close to three hours and claimed the lives of three commuters.

Taxes to bandits in Niger

In a related development, t Niger state government has directed citizens in communities under attacks to stop paying taxes and levies imposed by bandits, assuring the administration had intensified efforts to flush out the criminals.

Commissioner of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security Emmanuel Umar stated this Wednesday while speaking to journalists in Minna.

He said the government was aware the bandits had imposed taxes and other levies on farmers before harvest of farm products.

“These criminals are trying to extort the farmers by imposing taxes to harvest their farm produce. This has to stop immediately. We therefore urge communities to support the security agencies in flushing out the bandits. We also want to assure that we are doing everything possible to ensure that the criminals don’t have space in our communities,” Umar said.

The commissioner urged farmers in the state to go on with the harvesting of their farm crops, urging them to ignore the criminal threat.

“Some Criminal elements in Rumbun Giwa in Mashegu local government area of Niger state recently wrote under the name Kungiyan Manuma ordering all farmers to pay some specific levies and taxes before they can access their farms to harvest their farm produce,” the commissioner further said.

He said the state government was very much alive to its responsibilities and putting modalities in place to ensure those behind the threat were apprehended and brought to book.

“Some unpatriotic people are fuelling insecurity and crisis in the state, but Government is up to its responsibility,” Umar added