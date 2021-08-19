Buhari ratifies 2007 International Coffee Agreement



President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday, August 17, 2021 ratified International Coffee Agreement, 2007, following Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval of Nigeria’s membership of the International Coffee Organization (ICO).

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting had drawn a conclusion on the agreement on October 21, 2020, with emphasis on Conclusion 10 which approved the preparation of the Instrument of Ratification of Nigeria’s membership of the International Coffee Organization and International Coffee Agreement of 2007.



The 2007 Agreement would strengthen the ICO’s role as a forum for intergovernmental consultations, facilitate international trade through increased transparency and access to relevant information, and promote a sustainable coffee economy for the benefit of all stakeholders and particularly of small-scale farmers in coffee producing countries.



The agreement is an important instrument for development cooperation and will provide the legal framework for core activities undertaken by the Organization in the future.

The Instrument of Ratification was prepared by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.