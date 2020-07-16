Buhari reads riot act to ministers, MDAs, chief executives over relationship with NASS – Presidency



President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday received in audience the President of the Senate Mr Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mr Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House in Aso Villa.

The meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, was characterized by an engaging discussion on a range of key issues of national importance particularly the role of the legislature as a critical component in supporting their common goal and commitment towards improving the lives of the people of Nigeria.



In the course of their conversation, recent events at the National Assembly were highlighted and the president re-emphasised his utmost respect for the National Assembly, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja.

The statement said the president also emphasised that any disrespect to the National Assembly by any member of the executive branch would not be accepted.

“Ministers and all heads of Departments and Agencies should at all times conduct themselves in ways that would not undermine the National Assembly as an institution, its leadership and members.



“The president and the leaders of the National Assembly recognized and acknowledged that the executive and legislative arms of government are essential partners in the fulfillment of their mutually aligned goal of improving the lives of the Nigerian people,” the statement said.