Buhari reappoints Muazu as Benue River Basin MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re- of Engr. Abubakar Halilu Muazu as the Managing Director of Upper Benue River Basin Authority, Yola.

This was announced in a statement by the director, Information,Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Kenechukwu Offie, on Thursday said this is the final term with effect from 6th Saturday, 2020.

“The appointment is for the second and final term with effect from Saturday, 6th June, 2020,” the statement reads.

