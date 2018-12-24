Buhari, RIFAN extol Unity Bank on Anchor Borrowers’ Programme

President Mohammadu Buhari and the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), have presented an Award of recognition to Unity Bank Plc and jointly commended the bank for its strong participation in the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

Buhari presented the award to the bank during a Gala Night organized by beneficiaries of the government’s Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Receiving the Award on behalf of management and staff, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Unity Bank, Mrs. Tomi Somefun commended the federal government, the CBN and the entire members of RIFAN for the recognition and promised that the bank will continue to contribute towards continual success of the ABP initiative.

Present at the occasion are: The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe among other top government functionaries.

It should be remembered that Unity Bank Plc recently won the CBN 2018 sustainable banking award, having emerged tops in the category of sustainable transaction of the year in agriculture.

The lender won the coveted award for its compliance with the Sustainable Banking Principles as it relates to the management of Environmental and Social Risk set out by the CBN for adoption by Nigerian Banks, Discount Houses and Development Banks.

At the just concluded Bankers’ retreat held in Lagos, the CBN while presenting the award to the bank, commended its efforts in promoting the Anchor Borrowers Program (ABP), stressing that the lender deserves this award because of the role it played in actualization and management of this audacious project.

The social and economic impact of the project on the household income of over 270,000 participating small holder farmers as well the contribution to gross domestic product of the country cannot be under estimated.

Commenting on the award, the Unity Bank’s Managing Director, observed that the lender has successfully on-boarded over 90,000 hitherto financially excluded farmers and generated bank verification number for them to facilitate financial and banking transaction. Capacities of about 60 agro input suppliers were expanded through provision of facilities and financial advisory services.

“Safeguards shall exist to protect rare and endangered species, preservation of conservation zones and protection of grazing and forest reserves.”

The bank’s Environmental Management Program covers comprehensive business operations and endeavors to achieve minimum adverse impact on the environment in the scope of its business activities.

