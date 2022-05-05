Buhari sad over ‘IPOB’s barbaric killing of soldiers’, tells military what to do

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Nigerian Army and the families of Master Warrant Officer Audu Linus and his partner, Private Gloria Mathew, who were beheaded after being shot by the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday as confirmed by the Nigerian Army.

The President joined fellow citizens in expressing deep sense of shock and condemns the barbarism of the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident, and similar acts of violence against law enforcement agents, describing it as alien to all cultures and civilizations.

He called on all leaders – community, regional and national – to “speak with one voice, to show that the entire country is one against this cruel and barbaric act of violence. This is unacceptable.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of this sad and tragic incident,” he said.

The President also directed the military authorities and other security agencies to do their utmost in apprehending the perpetrators of these barbaric acts and bring them to justice.

